SOUTH WEBSTER — David Lee Horton, Age 73, of South Webster, passed away Sunday September 22, 2019 at Southern Ohio Medical Center. He was born September 2, 1946 in South Shore, KY., a son of the late James and Sarah (Wright) Horton. David was a 1964 graduate of McKell High School and a former truck driver who loved hunting, fishing, and archery. He was a two time World Archery Champion in his age group.

He is survived by his wife, Anna Belle Smith, a daughter, Lora (Mike) Ehrhart of South Webster; a brother, Tom (Toni) Horton of Mocksville, NC; sisters, Betty (Dale) Arnold of McKeesport, PA, Lula (Frank) Steele of The Villages, FL and Maxine (Ken) Bringenberg of Newport Richie, FL. Close stepsons, Kevin and Michael and several other stepchildren. Eight grandchildren, one great-grandchild, eleven step-grandchildren and one step-great grandchild. Besides his parents he was also preceded in death by a son, Russell Horton, a daughter Kellie Horton Watters, five brothers, Jim, Roy, Harold, Gene and Gary; three sisters, Nan Peterman, Georgia Scott and Carolyn Dunlap.

A Memorial Service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Friday, September 27, 2019 at South Webster Community Church with Pastor Merit Smith officiating. There will be a gathering of friends from 5:00 until 7:00 Thursday at D.W. SWICK-NELSON FUNERAL HOME in South Webster. Fond memories of David and expressions of condolence may be left at www.DWSwickNelsonFuneralHome.com.