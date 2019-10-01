PORTSMOUTH — David Mahon, 69, of Portsmouth, died Monday, Sept. 30, 2019 at Portsmouth Health and Rehab. He was born June 24, 1950, in Delbarton, WV to the late Carol and Ocie Duty Mahon.

He is survived by his wife, Ramona Hamilton Jarrells, two stepson, Clarence Craft (Missy) of Marion, OH; Ernest Craft of New Boston; three stepdaughters, Wendy Spillman of Marion, OH; Monica Nettleton of Columbus; Ramona McCormick, of Portsmouth; two brothers, Larry Mahon of Columbus, Johnny Mahon of Howell, Indiana; one sister, Nancy Steele, of Massillon, Ohio; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and a special great-grandson, David Covarrubias.

A gathering of family and friends will be held Thursday, October 3, 2019, at F.C. Daehler Mortuary beginning at 10 AM. www.fcdaehermortuary.com.