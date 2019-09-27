FLETCHER — David R. Martin, 72, of Fletcher, OH passed away in the Hospice Unit at Upper Valley Medical Center, Troy, OH on Wednesday, September 25, 2019. Born on April 19, 1947 in Portsmouth, OH, David was the son of the late Richard and Virginia (Preston) Martin. He was preceded in death by his parents and much more recently, by his brother, Paul E. Martin on September 24, 2019. David is survived by numerous cousins and extended family members.

David was a 1965 graduate of the Valley Local School District, Lucasville, OH. He received his Bachelor's Degree in Education in 1969 from Ohio University, Athens, OH and continued his education by earning his Master's degree. David taught grades 3 and 6 for a combined total of 30 years at Miami East Local Schools, Casstown, OH. He retired in 1999 yet continued to substitute teach in grades K-8 for 18 years following his retirement.

David had a true love for the Miami East Local Schools including the students, teachers, parents, and the entire Miami East community. He was an avid fan of not only Miami East sports but also Ohio State football, Cleveland Browns football, University of Dayton basketball, and Cincinnati Reds baseball; not to mention his true love for ANYTHING involving THE Ohio University Bobcats, his alma mater! While David enjoyed substitute teaching, he also enjoyed retirement and loved traveling with his brother Paul and several friends from the Miami East community. He visited places such as Gatlinburg, Ohio Amish country, Alaska, the San Francisco area, Tucson, Phoenix, Sedona, Nashville, Memphis, and Pennsylvania, just to name a few places. His last big trip was to Italy where he enjoyed 16 days touring Rome, Venice, and Florence. David will definitely be missed by his many friends and family.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, September 29, 2019 from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. in the Suber-Shively Funeral Home, 201 W. Main Street, Fletcher, OH 45326. A funeral service will be conducted at 3:00 p.m. in the funeral home with Reverend Jason Egbert of Lostcreek United Church of Christ presiding. Another funeral service will also be held in conjunction with his brother, Paul's service at Erwin Dodson and Allen Funeral Home, 6710 Swauger Valley Road, Minford, OH 45653. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. with the funeral service following at 3:00 p.m. in the funeral home. Burial will follow in Bennett Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to www.edafh.com.