David Phillips Jr.

Wolfe-Nelson Funeral Home - Sciotoville
5951 Gallia Street
Sciotoville, OH
45662
(740)-776-2811
Obituary
PORTSMOUTH — David Wayne Phillips, Jr., age 41, of Portsmouth, passed away Thursday, December 12, 2019 at SOMC in Portsmouth. He worked as an automobile mechanic and enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening, as well as tinkering and fixing anything mechanical.

David is survived by his mother, Violet Clark Phillips of Portsmouth; father, David (Patty) Phillips of Portsmouth; sister, Crystal (Dewey) Jenkins of Wheelersburg; special friend, Terri Allen of Portsmouth; and his beloved dog, Bud. He was preceded in death by a son, David Phillips, III.

Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Monday, December 16, 2019 at WOLFE-NELSON FUNERAL HOME IN Sciotoville with Pastor Dan Thompson officiating. Interment will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens in Franklin Furnace. Friends may call one hour prior to the service. Fond memories of David and expressions of condolence may be shared at www.WolfeNelsonFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Daily Times from Dec. 13 to Dec. 14, 2019
