PORTSMOUTH-David Lee Watts, 86, of Portsmouth, passed away Sunday, April 26, 2020 at Riverside Medical Center in Columbus, Ohio. David was born December 31, 1933, in Portsmouth, Ohio to the late Jessie Ruth Watts. David was a U. S. Army veteran and had worked at the former Empire Detroit Steel plant as a coal handler. He was a member of Wheelersburg First Church of Christ and the American Legion. David had 50 plus years with the Wheelersburg Football Program and he enjoyed trips to Las Vegas and playing golf. In addition to his mother, David was preceded in death by his wife, Geneva Fields Watts, September 18, 2006, whom he married August 2, 1958 in New Boston, Ohio. David is survived by a son and his wife, David and Glenda Watts; three daughters and their husbands, Diana and Jeff Kane, Anita and Dan Sagraves and Nancy and Saeeb Raeisi; five grandchildren, Andrew, Matthew, Michael, Alisha and Lara and a great grandson; his extended family of aunts, uncles and cousins, plus the thousands of former and present Wheelersburg Pirates.

Due to current health restrictions, the service will be graveside at Sunset Memorial Gardens with Sam Cooke officiating. A celebration of life will be held at a later date and at that time memorial contributions/donations will be announced. Harrison-Pyles Funeral Home in Wheelersburg has been entrusted with arrangements. Condolences to the family may be made at www.harrison-pyles.com