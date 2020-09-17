David Williams

SOUTH SHORE, KY-David Lawrence Williams, 89, of South Shore, KY passed away Monday, September 14, 2020 at Southern Ohio Medical Center in Portsmouth, OH. He was born in South Shore, KY October 17, 1930 a son of the late William and Ida Crump Stith Williams.

Dave was retired from North American Refractories in South Shore, KY. He was a Kentucky Colonel, loved to fish, travel and spend time with his family and friends.

Preceded in death along with his parents are five brothers, William "Doc" Williams, James Williams, Homer Williams, Russell Stith and Raymond Stith; four sisters, Bertha Luther, Lucy Glenn, Nettie Sweeney and Avalean Williams.

Left behind to cherish his memory are his wife of 68 years Alma Fyffe Williams; one son, David Earl Williams of Gloucester, MA; one daughter, Tresa Shaver of Garden Grove, CA; a special niece who was raised up together like brother and sister Patty Frazier; two grandchildren, four great grandchildren and several other family and friends who will sadly miss him.

Funeral services will be 1 P.M. Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Morton-Hunt Family Funeral Home in South Shore, KY with Pastor Donny McKenzie officiating. Burial will follow at MT Zion Cemetery in South Shore, KY. Visitation will be Friday, September 18, 2020 at the Funeral Home from 6 P.M. until 8 P.M. and from 12 P.M. until the funeral hour on Saturday. Online condolences can be left at www.mortonhuntfh.com