Dawn Nelson
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Dawn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

SCIOTOVILLE - Dawn Elizabeth Nelson, age 93, of Sciotoville, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at her home. She was born July 9, 1926 in Scioto County to William Ephraim and Reva (Lykins) Holbrook. Dawn worked as a nurse for SOMC. She enjoyed gardening, quilting, doll-making, and cake decorating. She raised and groomed poodles and loved to watch the hummingbirds. Dawn was a member of Sciotoville Christian Church.

She is survived by her son, Phillip Nelson and his wife, Melody, of Waverly; daughter, Valorie Shoemaker of Portsmouth; sisters, Betty Bussey and husband, Carl, of Franklin, TN, Phyllis Ann Parks of CO; grandchildren, Holly Williams and husband, Jared, Joshua Shoemaker and wife, Courtney, Lauren Shoemaker and Jude Bowman; three great-grandchildren, Jackson Shoemaker, Erin Shoemaker and Ali Shoemaker; and companion Sue Burke. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Walter R. Nelson; sisters, Wilma Moore, Bill Moore and infant Loraine Holbrook.

Funeral services will be 1:00 p.m. on Friday, June 19, 2020 at WOLFE-NELSON FUNERAL HOME in Sciotoville. Interment will follow at Memorial Burial Park in Wheelersburg. Friends may call from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. prior to the funeral. Due to national health advisories, the wearing of masks and social distancing are recommended. Fond memories of Dawn and expressions of condolence may be shared at www.WolfeNelsonFuneralHome.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Times from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wolfe-Nelson Funeral Home - Sciotoville
5951 Gallia Street
Sciotoville, OH 45662
740-776-2811
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved