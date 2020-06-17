Dawn Nelson

SCIOTOVILLE - Dawn Elizabeth Nelson, age 93, of Sciotoville, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at her home. She was born July 9, 1926 in Scioto County to William Ephraim and Reva (Lykins) Holbrook. Dawn worked as a nurse for SOMC. She enjoyed gardening, quilting, doll-making, and cake decorating. She raised and groomed poodles and loved to watch the hummingbirds. Dawn was a member of Sciotoville Christian Church.

She is survived by her son, Phillip Nelson and his wife, Melody, of Waverly; daughter, Valorie Shoemaker of Portsmouth; sisters, Betty Bussey and husband, Carl, of Franklin, TN, Phyllis Ann Parks of CO; grandchildren, Holly Williams and husband, Jared, Joshua Shoemaker and wife, Courtney, Lauren Shoemaker and Jude Bowman; three great-grandchildren, Jackson Shoemaker, Erin Shoemaker and Ali Shoemaker; and companion Sue Burke. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Walter R. Nelson; sisters, Wilma Moore, Bill Moore and infant Loraine Holbrook.

Funeral services will be 1:00 p.m. on Friday, June 19, 2020 at WOLFE-NELSON FUNERAL HOME in Sciotoville. Interment will follow at Memorial Burial Park in Wheelersburg. Friends may call from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. prior to the funeral. Due to national health advisories, the wearing of masks and social distancing are recommended. Fond memories of Dawn and expressions of condolence may be shared at www.WolfeNelsonFuneralHome.com.