WORTHINGTON-Debra Sue Hines-Carifa, 64, of Worthington was born in Portsmouth, Ohio to Lawrence and Nevada Hines on November 30, 1955. Debbie attended Portsmouth High School and was a former dental assistant for Nationwide Children's Hospital.

She is survived by her life-long love and husband of 32 years, Claudio Carifa. Her stepchildren: Kristin (Justice) Hall, their children: Brooklyn and Balin of Lewis Center, Ohio; Joseph (Sherma) Carifa, their son: Joseph Jr. of Bexley, Ohio.

She is also survived by two sisters: Carolyn Hines, Columbus, Ohio; Beverly Mehaffey, Portsmouth, Ohio. and three brothers: Doug (Julie) Hines, Portsmouth, Ohio; Steven (Peggy) Hines, Russell, KY; Timothy (Sheryl) Hines, Portsmouth, Ohio, eight nieces, seven nephews and 25 great niece and nephews.

Debbie was preceded in death by her Mother, Nevada Hines; Father, Lawrence Hines; two brothers, Don and Gary Lundy and one sister, Brenda Hines.

Debbie truly loved her husband and the family. She was beautiful on the outside and on the inside. Debbie was generous and thoughtful. And, in time of need, she was the first person there, giving of herself and of her deep desire to help in any way she could. Debbie's light will continue to shine in the love she has shown to others throughout her life.

Due to the current health restrictions the viewing and Mass of Christian Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Graves' Disease and Thyroid Foundation, www.gdatf.org Arrangements under the care of the MAEDER-QUINT-TIBERI Funeral Home, (614) 444-1185. To view on-line video and sign the register, visit www.MaederQuintTiberi.com