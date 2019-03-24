DEBRA L. KYLE

—Debra Lynn Kyle, 65, of Katy, Texas, a former Beaver-Stockdale, Ohio resident, passed away Thursday, March 21, 2019, at Houston Methodist West Hospital. Born July 1, 1953, in Stockdale, a daughter of the late James Edward and Betty Louise Davis Blanton, she was homemaker, caregiver, and a cook at many area restaurants.

She is survived by seven children, Shannon Neace, Tracie (Nelson) Neace-Carcamo, Tammy Marcus, Bobby Neace, Rickey (Gwen) Neace, Steven Kyle, Jr., Ryan Kyle; seventeen grandchildren, Heath Neace, Heather Neace, Landon Neace, Jesse Chavez, Joshua Neace, Brittany Carcamo, Shakira Carcamo, Samantha Carcamo, Bethany Carcamo, Kayden Carcamo, Mackensi Carcamo, Jaycee Carcamo, Alex Martinez, Kaytlyn Newsome, Brennan Bobst, Brandi Neace, Nolan Kyle and brothers and sisters, Susan Kyle, Michael (Joyce) Blanton, Sr., Judy (Fred) Hempstead, Randy Blanton, Sr., Don (Jean) Blanton. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Steven Wayne Kyle on October 20, 2009.

Funeral services will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. Thursday, March 28, 2019, at Erwin-Dodson-Allen Funeral Home in Minford with Tim Hines officiating. Burial will be at Beaver Union Cemetery in Beaver. Friends may call at the funeral home from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. Wednesday and one hour prior to the service on Thursday. Online condolences may be sent to www.edafh.com.