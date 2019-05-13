DEBRA MARTIN

CAMP BENNETT — Debra Martin, 65, of Camp Bennett, died Friday, May 10, 2019, in the SOMC Hospice Center. Born on February 5, 1954 in Portsmouth, she was a daughter of the late Eugene and Pearl Caudill Jackson and was a homemaker.

Also preceding her in death were her husband in April, Michael E. Martin, Sr.; three brothers, Link, Joe and Rick Jackson and two sisters, Vicky Jackson and Linda Shoemaker.

Surviving are a son, Michael E. (Holly) Martin, Jr. of Wheelersburg; five brothers, Tim, Carson, Brad, Ron and Don Jackson; a sister, Glada Neu; a grandson, Matthew Hill; and several nieces and nephews, including Melissa Taylor and great-nephews, J. T. Hatton and Justin Hatton.

Services will be at the convenience of the family under the direction of the BRANT FUNERAL SERVICE OF SCIOTOVILLE.

Memorial gifts may be made to the SOMC Hospice Center.

Condolences to www.brantfuneralservice.com.