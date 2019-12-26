MANSFIELD — Debra A. McKenzie age 62, resident of Mansfield, died Tuesday, December 24, 2019, at Ohio Health Shelby.

Born August 28, 1957, in Portsmouth, OH to Norman and Madge Daphne (Carver) Moore, she had been a lifelong area resident of Mansfield. Debra was a 1975 graduate of Crestview High School and spent many years selling Avon door to door with her daughter. She enjoyed quilting, jigsaw puzzles, playing computer games, traveling and going to NASCAR races.

She is survived by her daughter Jennifer (Jason) Meddles of Columbus; four grandchildren Mackenzie, Haley, Ryan and Kent all of Columbus; and one sister Lisa (Duane) Roberts of Willard. She was preceded in death by her parents.

Friends may call at the Barkdull Funeral Home & Crematory in Shelby Sunday, December 29, 2019, from 2:00 - 4:00 PM. A funeral service will be held at the funeral home at 11:00 AM Monday. Pastor Clifford Earl Tackett will officiate with interment in the family cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the at 55 W Wacker Drive, Suite 1150, Chicago, IL 60601 Online condolences may be made at www.barkdullfuneralhome.com