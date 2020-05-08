Debra Monroe
1954 - 2020
SCIOTOVILLE-Debra S. Monroe, 65, of Sciotoville, died Thursday, May 7, 2020, in the Southern Ohio Medical Center. Born on July 10, 1954 in Portsmouth, she was a daughter of Barbara Dodds Maynard of South Webster and the late Claude Maynard.Debbie was a proud housewife, but most importantly, was "Mamaw Debbie" to her special grandkids.Also surviving are her husband, Sherman "Eddie" Monroe, a son, Brian Monroe of Lucasville; three daughters, Barbara (Robert) Stanley of Wheelersburg, Buffy Monroe of Wheelersburg and Bobbie Rosen of NC; a brother, Kenneth Maynard of Portsmouth; two sisters, Cheryl (Landy) Phillips of TN and Brenda Heefner of Minford; seventeen grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren.A visitation for Debbie will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Monday at the BRANT FUNERAL HOME IN SCIOTOVILLE.Masks will be required for admission, but not furnished by the funeral home, and social distancing will be observed.Condolences to www.brantfuneralservice.com.

Published in The Daily Times from May 8 to May 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
11
Visitation
4:00 - 7:00 PM
Brant Funeral Service - Sciotoville
Funeral services provided by
Brant Funeral Service - Sciotoville
422 Harding Avenue
Sciotoville, OH 45662
(740) 776-2115
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 9, 2020
DEBBIE WAS ONE OF THE DEAREST FRIENDS I'LL EVER HAVE, I'VE KNOWN HER SINCE HER MOM BROUGHT HER HOME FROM THE HOSPITAL. HER AND EDDIE WAS MORE FAMILY THAN FRIENDS TO US. I AM SO SADDENDED BY HER PASSING. REST IN PEACE MY DEAR FRIEND. YOU ARE FOREVER LOVED AND WILL BE FOREVER MISSED.
LORETTA JARVIS
Friend
