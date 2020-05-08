SCIOTOVILLE-Debra S. Monroe, 65, of Sciotoville, died Thursday, May 7, 2020, in the Southern Ohio Medical Center. Born on July 10, 1954 in Portsmouth, she was a daughter of Barbara Dodds Maynard of South Webster and the late Claude Maynard.Debbie was a proud housewife, but most importantly, was "Mamaw Debbie" to her special grandkids.Also surviving are her husband, Sherman "Eddie" Monroe, a son, Brian Monroe of Lucasville; three daughters, Barbara (Robert) Stanley of Wheelersburg, Buffy Monroe of Wheelersburg and Bobbie Rosen of NC; a brother, Kenneth Maynard of Portsmouth; two sisters, Cheryl (Landy) Phillips of TN and Brenda Heefner of Minford; seventeen grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren.A visitation for Debbie will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Monday at the BRANT FUNERAL HOME IN SCIOTOVILLE.Masks will be required for admission, but not furnished by the funeral home, and social distancing will be observed.Condolences to www.brantfuneralservice.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Times from May 8 to May 9, 2020.