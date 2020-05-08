DEBBIE WAS ONE OF THE DEAREST FRIENDS I'LL EVER HAVE, I'VE KNOWN HER SINCE HER MOM BROUGHT HER HOME FROM THE HOSPITAL. HER AND EDDIE WAS MORE FAMILY THAN FRIENDS TO US. I AM SO SADDENDED BY HER PASSING. REST IN PEACE MY DEAR FRIEND. YOU ARE FOREVER LOVED AND WILL BE FOREVER MISSED.

LORETTA JARVIS

Friend