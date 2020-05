SCIOTOVILLE-Debra S. Monroe, 65, of Sciotoville, died Thursday, May 7, 2020, in the Southern Ohio Medical Center. Born on July 10, 1954 in Portsmouth, she was a daughter of Barbara Dodds Maynard of South Webster and the late Claude Maynard.Debbie was a proud housewife, but most importantly, was "Mamaw Debbie" to her special grandkids.Also surviving are her husband, Sherman "Eddie" Monroe, a son, Brian Monroe of Lucasville; three daughters, Barbara (Robert) Stanley of Wheelersburg, Buffy Monroe of Wheelersburg and Bobbie Rosen of NC; a brother, Kenneth Maynard of Portsmouth; two sisters, Cheryl (Landy) Phillips of TN and Brenda Heefner of Minford; seventeen grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren.A visitation for Debbie will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Monday at the BRANT FUNERAL HOME IN SCIOTOVILLE.Masks will be required for admission, but not furnished by the funeral home, and social distancing will be observed.Condolences to www.brantfuneralservice.com