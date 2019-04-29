DEBRA L NEWMAN

PORTSMOUTH — Debra L Newman, 54 of Portsmouth died Saturday, April 27, 2019 at Southern Ohio Medical Center. She was born September 18, 1964 in Portsmouth to the late Ralph and Marie Elizabeth "Betty" Wheeler Maple. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Michael Lee Maple.

Debra is survived by her husband, Ronnie Newman, a son, Kenny Newman, a daughter, Lisa Newman, 2 grandchildren; Lucas Browning and Maxon Browning, and one on the way, 2 brothers; David (Mary) Maple and Danny (Loreen) Maple, and 3 sisters; Karen (David) Smith, Michelle (Tom) Temple, and Julie (Chuck) Cooper, along with many nieces and nephews.

Graveside services will be 1:00 PM Thursday May 2, 2019 at Memorial Burial Park in Wheelersburg with Pastor Pete Shaffer officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of the Roger W. Davis Funeral Home in West Portsmouth. Condolences may be sent towww.rogerwdavisfuneralhome.com.