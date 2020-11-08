LUCASVILLE-Debra Norris, 61, of Lucasville, passed away Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at her residence.

She was born July 19, 1959 in Washington, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late William David and Shirley Ann Newman Wheeler.

Debra was a former Finance Director for ADAMHS and attended Lucasville Emmanuel United Methodist Church. She was a 1977 Unioto High School graduate and received Bachelor's Degree from Ohio University and her Master's in Business Administration from Capital University. Debra loved watching old movies and reading books.

She is survived by her husband, David Alan Norris, whom she married September 18, 1982 in Chillicothe; and one son, Daniel David (Elizabeth) Norris of Ypsilanti, Michigan.

Debra was also preceded in death by her sister, Darlene Krandall.

Graveside services will be conducted at noon, Tuesday, November 10, 2020 in Lucasville Cemetery with Mike Musser officiating. Friends may call 6 to 8 p.m. Monday and 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at the McKinley Funeral Home in Lucasville.