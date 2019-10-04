SOUTH SHORE —Debra J. Perkins, 60, of South Shore, Kentucky, passed away, Thursday, October 3, 2019 at SOMC Hospital in Portsmouth, Ohio. Debbie was born March 4, 1959 in Portsmouth, Ohio, a daughter of the late Robert and Anna French Allard.

Along with her parents she is preceded in death by two sons, J.B Perkins and Justin Perkins and one brother, Harold Allard.

She is survived by her husband, Emerson Perkins, Sr., one daughter, Brandy Sprinkle of South Shore, Kentucky, two sons, Emerson (Laura) Perkins, Jr. of Martinez, Georgia and Frank Perkins of South Shore, Kentucky, two daughter in laws, Michelle Perkins and Kayla Perkins, on one brother Albert Allard of South Shore, Kentucky, two sisters, Dianna (Kenneth) Brown of Greenup, Kentucky and Sylvia (J.R) Robinson of South Shore, Kentucky,three grandchildren, Brittany (Joshua) Jameson, Willow Perkins and Sherri Perkins, one great grandchild, Addelyn Jameson and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held 12 P.M, Monday, October 7, 2019 at Siloam Baptist Church in South Shore, Kentucky. Burial will follow at the Siloam Cemetery. Visitation will be will two hours before the service beginning at 10 A.M. Crockett L. Reed Funeral Home in South Shore, Kentucky is in charge of the arrangements.