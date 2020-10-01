1/
Debra Stapleton
1961 - 2020
WHEELERSBURG-Debra Lynn Stapleton, 59, of Wheelersburg passed away, Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at her home. Debra was born May 12, 1961 in Portsmouth to the late Ellis and Irene Blizzard Cook. Debra was a high school graduate and was employed as a bus driver for Green Township and Bloom Township. She was a member of Junior Furnace Powellsville Baptist Church. Debra is survived by a son, David E. Stapleton (Tamra); a daughter Amanda Mollett (Tyrone); a brother, Ellis Cook and five grandchildren, David, Breanna, Hannah, Rylie and Brooklyn.

Services for Debra will be 2:00 pm Sunday, October 4, 2020 at Harrison-Pyles Funeral Home in Wheelersburg with Pastor Ivan Blevins officiating. Interment will follow in Junior Furnace Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home 5:00-7:00 pm Saturday, October 3, 2020 and one hour before the 2:00 pm service on Sunday.



Published in The Daily Times from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2020.
