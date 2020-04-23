WEST PORTSMOUTH-Dee Vogler, 70 of West Portsmouth died Monday, April 20, 2020 at SOMC Hospice. He was born December 23, 1949 in Portsmouth to the late Delbert and Stacie King Vogler. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Debi Salsbury.

Dee was employed by Valley Supply, Sears, and later retired from Portsmouth Fire Department after 33 years of service. He volunteered at Washington Township Fire Department starting in 1974 to present, Washington Township Squad 9, and Portsmouth Raceway Park. He was a United States Army Veteran in the 1st Infantry Division. Dee held many memberships to organizations he was very proud of. He was a member of the Aurora Masonic Lodge #48, a 32nd Degree Mason, a member of the Scioto County Scottish Rite, and El' Hasa Shrine. He was a Kentucky Colonel and a member of the James Dickey Post #23 American Legion. Dee played a huge part in the Roger W. Davis Funeral Home Tree of Remembrance Service since its inception in 1994. He was loved by many and will be truly missed.

Dee is survived by his wife, Kathy Holbrook Vogler whom he married March 23, 2002, a son, Chris Vogler, a daughter, Jennifer (Josh) Hammonds, 5 grandchildren; CJ, Dani, Dustin, Sophia, and JC, a brother-in-law, Chris (Monica) Holbrook, 5 nephews; Mike Salsbury, Matt Salsbury, Ethan Holbrook, Wesley Holbrook, JR Holbrook, and 2 nieces; Amy Salsbury and Braxtyn Holbrook.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Roger W. Davis Funeral Home in West Portsmouth. Due to health restrictions private services will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, the family request that donations be made to the Washington Township Volunteer Fire Department in Dee's memory. Friends are encouraged to reach out to the family through our condolence page at www.rogerwdavisfuneralhome.com.

There will be a live stream of the funeral service Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at 2:00 PM with Pastor Pete Shaffer and the Portsmouth Fire Department Honor Guard officiating on the Roger W. Davis Funeral Home Facebook Page.