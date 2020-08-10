SOUTH WEBSTER-Deena Dawn Martin Bailey, 64, devoted wife and mother, was called home Friday, August 7, 2020. She was born May 10, 1956 in Las Vegas, NV to Floyd D. Martin and Donna D. Martin Burke. She was a 1975 graduate of South Webster High School and was a homemaker who loved spending time with her family.

She is survived by her husband, Keith Bailey whom she married on June 29, 1974; four sons, Greg Bailey of Minford, Preston Bailey and wife, Johnda, Matthew Bailey (Rachel Blevins), and Caleb Bailey, all of South Webster; one daughter, Brandy King of Wheelersburg; a brother, Dirk Martin of Lucasville; three sisters, Dana Miller (John Riggs) and DeeAnn (Harold) Merritt, both of Lucasville, and Jamie Ackley (Anthony Howard) of Chillicothe; five grandchildren;,five great-grandchildren; in-laws, John (Linda) Bailey, Lois Bailey (Dave) Crabtree, Judy Bailey (Louis) Sloas, and Vicki Bailey. Besides her father, she was preceded in death by a son, Kodi Bailey and a brother-in-law, Jerry Bailey.

Services will be 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at D.W. Swick-Nelson Funeral Home in South Webster with Pastor Paul Hagen officiating. Interment will follow at South Webster Cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday from 6 to 8 p.m. and one hour prior to services on Wednesday. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the funeral home. Fond memories of Deena and expressions of condolence may be shared at www.DWSwickNelsonFuneralHome.com.