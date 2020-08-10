1/2
Deena Bailey
1956 - 2020
{ "" }
SOUTH WEBSTER-Deena Dawn Martin Bailey, 64, devoted wife and mother, was called home Friday, August 7, 2020. She was born May 10, 1956 in Las Vegas, NV to Floyd D. Martin and Donna D. Martin Burke. She was a 1975 graduate of South Webster High School and was a homemaker who loved spending time with her family.

She is survived by her husband, Keith Bailey whom she married on June 29, 1974; four sons, Greg Bailey of Minford, Preston Bailey and wife, Johnda, Matthew Bailey (Rachel Blevins), and Caleb Bailey, all of South Webster; one daughter, Brandy King of Wheelersburg; a brother, Dirk Martin of Lucasville; three sisters, Dana Miller (John Riggs) and DeeAnn (Harold) Merritt, both of Lucasville, and Jamie Ackley (Anthony Howard) of Chillicothe; five grandchildren;,five great-grandchildren; in-laws, John (Linda) Bailey, Lois Bailey (Dave) Crabtree, Judy Bailey (Louis) Sloas, and Vicki Bailey. Besides her father, she was preceded in death by a son, Kodi Bailey and a brother-in-law, Jerry Bailey.

Services will be 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at D.W. Swick-Nelson Funeral Home in South Webster with Pastor Paul Hagen officiating. Interment will follow at South Webster Cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday from 6 to 8 p.m. and one hour prior to services on Wednesday. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the funeral home. Fond memories of Deena and expressions of condolence may be shared at www.DWSwickNelsonFuneralHome.com.



Published in The Daily Times from Aug. 10 to Aug. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
11
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
D.W. Swick-Nelson Funeral Homes – South Webster Chapel
AUG
12
Visitation
12:00 - 01:00 PM
D.W. Swick-Nelson Funeral Homes – South Webster Chapel
AUG
12
Service
01:00 PM
D.W. Swick-Nelson Funeral Homes – South Webster Chapel
Funeral services provided by
D.W. Swick-Nelson Funeral Homes – South Webster Chapel
10900 Main Street (State Route 140)
South Webster, OH 45682
(740) 778-7054
Memories & Condolences

August 10, 2020
Sorry for your loss of Deena. She was a friend at Valley High to me.
Drenda Harness Elliott
Classmate
August 10, 2020
So sorry to hear about Deenas passing. Great memories during school years. Prayers for her family.
Debbie Clark
Friend
August 10, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Mary Bramblett
Friend
