Deidre Greathouse
1981 - 2020
LUCASVILLE – Deidre D. Greathouse, 39, of Lucasville passed away Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at SOMC Hospice. She was born July 7, 1981 in Portsmouth, a daughter of James and Sherry Ellis Montgomery, and she was a Nurse's Aide.

In addition to her parents, she is survived by her husband, Christopher Greathouse; two sons, Chris (Destiny) Greathouse, Jacob Greathouse; one grandson, Jaxson Greathouse; one brother, Brian Montgomery; two sisters, Brandi (Matt) Reed, Tracey (Ryan) Vice, and many nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. Donations can be made to SOMC Hospice, 2201 25th Street, Portsmouth, Ohio 45662. Arrangements under the direction of Erwin-Dodson-Allen Funeral Home in Minford. Online condolences may be sent to www.edafh.com.



Published in The Daily Times from Jul. 15 to Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Erwin-Dodson-Allen Funeral Home
6710 Swauger Valley Road
Minford, OH 45653-0152
(740 820-2331
