LUCASVILLE – Deidre D. Greathouse, 39, of Lucasville passed away Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at SOMC Hospice. She was born July 7, 1981 in Portsmouth, a daughter of James and Sherry Ellis Montgomery, and she was a Nurse's Aide.

In addition to her parents, she is survived by her husband, Christopher Greathouse; two sons, Chris (Destiny) Greathouse, Jacob Greathouse; one grandson, Jaxson Greathouse; one brother, Brian Montgomery; two sisters, Brandi (Matt) Reed, Tracey (Ryan) Vice, and many nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. Donations can be made to SOMC Hospice, 2201 25th Street, Portsmouth, Ohio 45662.