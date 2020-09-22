Delbert Entler

WEST PORTSMOUTH — Delbert Lee Entler, 89 of West Portsmouth, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Monday, September 21, 2020 at SOMC Hospice. He was born January 31, 1931 in West Portsmouth to the late Ray and Edith McCann Entler. Delbert retired from Norfolk and Western Railroad after 37 years. He was also a United States Army Veteran of the Korean War, a member of Nauvoo United Methodist Church, and a firefighter for the Washington Township Volunteer Fire Department where he served for 62 years. Delbert was also one of the founding members of the West Portsmouth Little League and helped create Risner Field, which is now Doc Singleton Park.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Louella Perry Entler whom he married February 24, 1951, 2 brothers; Ray Entler Jr. and Richard Entler, 2 sisters; Genevieve Davis and Juanita Shy, 2 sisters-in-law; Peg (Harry) Kennedy and Pat (Ray) Coleman, and brother-in-law, Homer (Martha) Perry.

Delbert is survived by a son, Brock (Jennie) Entler, a daughter, Kima (Paul) Lauder all of West Portsmouth, 5 grandchildren; Brandon (Jennifer) Entler, Laura (Chris) Lyon, Emily (Bobby) Kingrey, Nicole (Jimmy) Persin, and Nathan Lauder, 8 great grandchildren; Madelyn, Kaitlyn, Kennedy, Caroline, Ethan, Emma, Jude, and Miles, 2 sisters-in-law; Nora (Leroy) Easter and Mid Howell, along with several nieces and nephews.

Delbert was a strong Christian man and lived his life to serve his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. He loved being surrounded by his family, church, the outdoors, sports, and the West Side community, where he lived his entire life. He was known for his knowledge of the Bible, leadership, serving others, and his LOVE. He is now reunited in Heaven with his biggest love, his honey, Louella.