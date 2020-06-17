Delbert Estepp

WAVERLY – Delbert Vincent Estepp, 66 of Waverly, a former Franklin Furnace resident, passed away Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at his residence.
Graveside services will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, June 18, 2020 at Junior Furnace Cemetery in Franklin Furnace. Arrangements are under the direction of Erwin-Dodson-Allen Funeral Home in Minford. Online condolences may be sent to www.edafh.com.
Published in The Daily Times from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.