PORTSMOUTH-Rev. Delbert Jordan, 86, of Portsmouth, went to his heavenly home Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at the SOMC Hospice Center. He was born September 30, 1933 in Carter County, KY, a son of the late Albert Francis and Pearlie McGinnis Jordan.

Delbert pastored several local churches, the last being Bible Chapel in West Portsmouth.

In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his first wife and mother of his children, Elta Jarvis Jordan; second wife, Ethel Shuff Jordan; infant daughter, Dora Jordan; siblings Elwood Haney, Ethel McGinnis, Eddie Young, Louise Alcott, Mable Roffe, Mildred Conley, Dorothy Starnes and Mary Sloas; and a son-in-law, Noah Shoemaker.

Delbert is survived by a son, Rickie (Kim) Jordan of Waverly; five daughters, Diana (Jack) Lore of Portsmouth, Debra (Charlie) Brown of Oak Ridge, TN, Donna (Steve) Mains of Pickerington, Della (Jeff) Dresbach of Reynoldsburg, and Dwana (Jeff) Dodge of Minford; stepchildren, Ray (Hope) Weeks of West Union and Deanna Shoemaker of Portsmouth;

15 grandchildren, Jackie (Rick) Slone, Chris (Tammy) Lore, Chad (Katie) Lore, Erica (Bill) Hixson, Jessica (Jason) Hermiller, Kelly (Andrew) Grimes, Austin (Amber) Dresbach, Bethany Dresbach, Jordan (Melissa) Dodge, Jarvis Dodge, Jonah Dodge, Joshua Dodge, and Deena, Dawn and Dodi Shoemaker; and many great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 9:30 A.M. Saturday at the RALPH F. SCOTT FUNERAL HOME in Portsmouth with Jack Lore officiating and interment in Memorial Burial Park.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home Friday from 3 to 7 P.M. and from 9 A.M. until the funeral hour Saturday.

