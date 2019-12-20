MINFORD — Delmar Guy Gahm, 78, of Minford, Ohio, passed away peacefully from this life on December 19, 2019 at Southern Ohio Medical Center in Portsmouth, Ohio. He was born in Minford, Ohio on January 13, 1941, a son of the late Willard and Marie Fishbaugh Gahm. Guy was the owner/operator of Gahm's Super Value for many years and later retired from Southern Ohio Correctional Facility.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 59 years, Carolyn (Brisker) Gahm.

Surviving are his sisters, Jan Gahm Flowers and Jane GahmMougey of Minford, two children Angel (Joe) Romanello of Clarktown, and Tim Gahm of Marengo, Ohio. Five grandchildren Dana Romanello of Nashville, Tennessee, Wesley (Chrissy) Romanello of Wheelersburg, Ohio, Joshua Gahm of Delaware, Ohio, Jeremy Gahm of Marengo, Ohio, and Carley Gahm of Minford, Ohio. Three great-grandchildren Bexlee, Ebbie and Rocco.

Services will be held at the discretion of the family and there will be no visitation. Burial will be held at Sunset Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to SOMC Hospice Center, to whom the family sends their sincere gratitude. Crockett L. Reed Funeral Home in South Shore, Kentucky is in charge of the arrangements.