PORTSMOUTH — On June 26, 1945, the world was blessed with the life of Delores E. (Lois) Hamilton, age 74. She was born in Dayton, Ohio to her beloved parents, James Hamilton and Margaret Horton Hamilton. As a child, Delores relocated to Portsmouth, Ohio where she grew up with her grandparents Ellen White Miller and Andrew Miller.

Delores was a graduate of Portsmouth High School, and attended Sinclair Community College in Dayton. She was employed as an administrative assistant for Montgomery County for 20 years, worked as a secretary at Howard University in Washington D.C. and was also a valued employee of Project Cure of Dayton for many years.

This Woman of God was blessed by God with the gift of song, singing with her sisters, Betty Reaves and Cynthia Greene in their younger years in a local group affectionately known as, "The Hamilton Sisters." She was also an anointed, accomplished piano player, who served as the Minister of Music for Mount Enon Missionary Baptist Church in Dayton for many years. She captivated every audience she played for to the glory of God!

She was preceded in death by her grandparents Ellen White Miller and Andrew Miller, mother Margaret Horton Hamilton, father James Hamilton, brothers Charles (Lay) Horton, Harold Horton, Floyd Horton, and Tommy Hamilton. Surviving is her sister Betty Reaves (George), brother James Hamilton, Jr., sister Cynthia Greene (Hugh Jr.), and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Delores was a loving, joyous, tender-hearted person who possessed an immeasurable amount of love for her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, and all of her family and friends. Succinctly, she made an indelible mark upon the hearts of everyone she came in contact with. We are thankful for the memories and we will cherish them forever!

Funeral services will be 12:00 PM Wednesday, January 29, 2020, at Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church in Portsmouth, with Bishop Harold Bell officiating. Burial will follow at Scioto Burial Park in McDermott. A visitation for friends and family will be on Wednesday, one hour before the service, at the church. Melcher Hammer Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.