DELORES MCFARLAND

WEST UNION —Delores McFarland age 81 years of West Union, Ohio passed away on Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at the Eagle Creek Nursing Home. Mrs. McFarland was born on November 16, 1937, the daughter of the late John and Lovell Marie (Allen) Crabtree in Wheelersburg, Ohio.

Survivors include her daughter Bobetta Hughes-Chapman and husband Robert of Sioux Fall, South Dakota; sister Judy Sturgill and husband Dariel Arnold of West Union, Ohio; brother Ronald Crabtree and wife Mavis of Minford, Ohio; childhood best friend Belle Porter of Texas; three grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

Following cremation services will be held at the convenience of the family. The Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home is serving the family.

