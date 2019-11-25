LUCASVILLE — Delores Ruth Mullins, 89, of Lucasville, passed away Sunday, November 24, 2019 at Rest Haven in McDermott.

She was born October 14, 1930 in Lucasville, a daughter of the late James and Eva Lavina Lundy Meadows.

Delores was a retired Registered Nurse working for many years at Edgewood manor and also was a former administrator for the former Flannery and Rendezvous Nursing Homes. She was a 1948 Valley High School graduate and obtained her Bachelor of Science Degree in Nursing from Shawnee State University. She was a member of the Lucasville Center Street Church.

She is survived by three daughters, Eva Ruth (Rod) Kruse of Lucasville, Donna Daniel of Lucasville, and Lisa Tackett of Lucasville; one son, James Emery Mullins of Lucasville; five grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and two great great-grandchildren; and her cousin that was like her sister, Jean Thompson of Minford.

Delores was also preceded in death by her brother, Everett Meadows; and her cousin that was like her sister, Wanda "Toots" Van Kirk.

Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at the Center Street Church in Lucasville with Phil Howard officiating. Burial will follow in Scioto Burial Park. Friends may call from noon till the funeral hour. Arrangements are under the direction of the McKinley Funeral Home in Lucasville.