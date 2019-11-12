PORTSMOUTH —Deloris "Punk" Salyers, Age 89 of Portsmouth, formerly of New Boston, went to be with the Lord Monday, November 11, 2019 at SOMC Hospice. She was born, September 17, 1930 in Portsmouth to Lons and Hazel (Clevenger) Turner. She graduated from Glenwood High School in 1948. Deloris worked as a retail clerk for Martings Department Store and volunteered over twenty years at SOMC, was a Buckeye football fan, loved traveling, puzzles, and was a great cook.

Deloris is survived by a daughter, Lynn (Rod) Chamberlin of Wheelersburg; a daughter-in-law, Jinny Salyers of New Boston; four grandchildren, Amanda (Zack) Conkel, Brad Chamberlin, Tanya Salyers, Rob (Amy) Salyers; six great-grandchildren, Sydney Chamberlin, Ellie Conkel, Calder Gentile, Alex, Lizzie and Nick Salyers. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Bob; two sons, Terry and Robbie Salyers.

Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, November 14, 2019, at D.W. SWICK – NELSON FUNERAL HOME in New Boston with Pastor Zack Conkel officiating. Entombment will follow at Memorial Burial Park in Wheelersburg. Friends may call one hour prior to the service on Thursday. Fond memories of Deloris and expressions of condolence may be left at DWSwickNelsonFuneralHome.com.