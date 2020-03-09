WESLEY COMMONS, SC- Delsie Horne, resident of Wesley Commons and formerly of Portsmouth, Ohio, died on March 7. She was born in Letitia, Kentucky on August 4, 1927.

Ms. Horne served a total of 47 years at Southern Ohio Medical Regional Hospital, first as Director of the then-Mercy Hospital Medical Laboratory and later as Director of Quality Assurance for Professional Services, reporting directly to the hospital president. In that capacity, she was instrumental in developing and teaching in the successful Medical Laboratory Technicians Program. She was described as "the driving force" behind a very successful Joint commission Accreditation Survey in 1995. In addition, she was an associate member of the American Society of Clinical Pathologists, the American Association of Clinical Chemists, and the National Association of Quality Assurance Professionals. Ms. Horne always credited her excellent medical technicians as foundational to any success she is recognized for.

She held degrees from Cumberland College in Williamsburg, Kentucky, as well as undergraduate and graduate degrees from The Ohio University. Upon her retirement, she was honored with a commendation by the Scioto County, Ohio, Board of Commissioners for dedicated service to the public.

She later moved to Greenwood, South Carolina to join family, where she became a volunteer at Hospice House of the Piedmont. She continued to be a strong supporter of her alma mater, Cumberland College, as well as Lander University athletics and the student crisis fund in the Division of Nursing.

Ms. Horne is survived by one brother, Earl Horne of Amarillo Texas, a sister in law of Greenwood, and numerous nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Lander University School of Nursing, 320 Stanley Avenue, Greenwood, SC, 29649; University of the Cumberlands, 6178 College Station Drive, Williamsburg, KY, 40769; or to Hospice of the Piedmont, 408 West Alexander, Greenwood, SC 29646.

Funeral arrangements are being made by the family with assistance from Blyth Funeral Home & Cremation Services.