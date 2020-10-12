SCIOTOVILLE-Denise Browning, 56, of Sciotoville, died Friday, October 9, 2020, in Rosemount Pavilion. Born on December 24, 1963 in Dayton, she was the only daughter of John William and Pauline North King. She was a caregiver at the dog pound.

Denise was proceeded in death by her father, John W. King.

Surviving are her mother, Pauline King of Manchester, a son, Seneca (Mindy) King of New Boston; three brothers, William King of Wheelersburg, Shawnon King of West Virginia and John Dale King of Manchester and four grandchildren, Halee, Julianne, Seneca and Seth.

Arrangements are under the direction of the BRANT FUNERAL SERVICE IN SCIOTOVILLE.

Condolences to www.brantfuneralservice.com.