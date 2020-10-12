1/1
Denise Browning
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Denise's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

SCIOTOVILLE-Denise Browning, 56, of Sciotoville, died Friday, October 9, 2020, in Rosemount Pavilion. Born on December 24, 1963 in Dayton, she was the only daughter of John William and Pauline North King. She was a caregiver at the dog pound.

Denise was proceeded in death by her father, John W. King.

Surviving are her mother, Pauline King of Manchester, a son, Seneca (Mindy) King of New Boston; three brothers, William King of Wheelersburg, Shawnon King of West Virginia and John Dale King of Manchester and four grandchildren, Halee, Julianne, Seneca and Seth.

Arrangements are under the direction of the BRANT FUNERAL SERVICE IN SCIOTOVILLE.

Condolences to www.brantfuneralservice.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Times from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Brant Funeral Service - Sciotoville
422 Harding Avenue
Sciotoville, OH 45662
(740) 776-2115
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved