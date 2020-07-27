Denise Maggard

IRONTON- Denise Ann Maggard, 63, of Ironton passed away Saturday, July 25, 2020 at SOMC Hospice in Portsmouth. Denise was born December 24, 1956 in Portsmouth, Ohio to the late James Stapleton and Wanda Jean Carrie Stapleton. Denise has a CNA Associate Degree and worked at Beneva Nursing Facility in Sarasota, FL and she was also a hair stylist. Denise was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by two sisters, Martha and Juanita Hood. Denise is survived by her husband, Greg Maggard whom she married February 12, 1984. Also surviving is a son, Charles Lloyd Johnson, II; a daughter, Shelly Sue Johnson; two brothers, Roger and Roy Lee Hood and two sisters, Charlotte Stone and Erika Stone

Services for Denise will be 12:00 pm Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at St. John's Lutheran Church with Pastor Brent Cavendish officiating. Interment will follow in St. John's Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church 11:00 am until the 12:00 pm service hour. Masks and social distancing will be required. Condolences to the family may be made at www.harrison-pyles.com.