Dennis Bloomfield

PORTSMOUTH – Dennis W. Bloomfield, 73 of Portsmouth passed away Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at SOMC. Born October 29, 1946 in Portsmouth, a son of Thelma Grace Burchett Bloomfield and the late Eugene Bloomfield, he was retired from Martin-Marietta, he was President of Oil, Chemical & Atomic Worker's Local #3-689 for 12 years, and was their International Representative. Dennis attended Minford Bible Baptist Church and was a U.S. Air Force Vietnam veteran.

In addition to his mother, he is survived by his wife, Lana Wilkerson Bloomfield; one daughter, Brenda Medina; three sons, Scott Bloomfield, Chris Bloomfield, Kelly Bloomfield; step-daughter, Jill Hauth; six grandchildren, Logan Bloomfield, Austin Bloomfield, Jesi Peck, Joshua Bloomfield, Jordan Bloomfield, Matthew Bloomfield; one step grandson, Hunter Armstrong; two sisters, Gloria Jean Santiago, Faith Elissa Ramey, and one brother, Phillip Bloomfield.

A memorial service will be held at 6:00 p.m. Saturday, September 26, 2020 at Erwin-Dodson-Allen Funeral Home in Minford with Pastor Brett McGraw officiating. Friends may call from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. Saturday prior to the service. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Rosemount Volunteer Fire Dept. or James Baker Post No. 363 American Legion in Lucasville. Online condolences may be sent to www.edafh.com.