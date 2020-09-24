1/
Dennis Bloomfield
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dennis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

PORTSMOUTH – Dennis W. Bloomfield, 73 of Portsmouth passed away Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at SOMC. Born October 29, 1946 in Portsmouth, a son of Thelma Grace Burchett Bloomfield and the late Eugene Bloomfield, he was retired from Martin-Marietta, he was President of Oil, Chemical & Atomic Worker's Local #3-689 for 12 years, and was their International Representative. Dennis attended Minford Bible Baptist Church and was a U.S. Air Force Vietnam veteran.

In addition to his mother, he is survived by his wife, Lana Wilkerson Bloomfield; one daughter, Brenda Medina; three sons, Scott Bloomfield, Chris Bloomfield, Kelly Bloomfield; step-daughter, Jill Hauth; six grandchildren, Logan Bloomfield, Austin Bloomfield, Jesi Peck, Joshua Bloomfield, Jordan Bloomfield, Matthew Bloomfield; one step grandson, Hunter Armstrong; two sisters, Gloria Jean Santiago, Faith Elissa Ramey, and one brother, Phillip Bloomfield.

A memorial service will be held at 6:00 p.m. Saturday, September 26, 2020 at Erwin-Dodson-Allen Funeral Home in Minford with Pastor Brett McGraw officiating. Friends may call from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. Saturday prior to the service. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Rosemount Volunteer Fire Dept. or James Baker Post No. 363 American Legion in Lucasville. Online condolences may be sent to www.edafh.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Times from Sep. 24 to Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Erwin-Dodson-Allen Funeral Home
6710 Swauger Valley Road
Minford, OH 45653-0152
(740 820-2331
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved