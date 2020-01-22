KODAK, TN – Dennis W. Newsom, 72 of Kodak, TN passed away Sunday, January 19, 2020.

He was preceded in death by his father, Warren Newsom and his son, Wesley Dean Newsom.

He is survived by his wife, Carolyn (Bellman) Newsom; son, Michael (Renee) Newsom; daughter, Michelle Renee Newsom; grandson, Wesley Ross (Percy) Newsom; mother & step-father, Delsie (Slack) & Thomas R. King; brothers, Ted (Linda) Newsom, Bill King; aunt, Dearie (Dwaine) Godfrey; uncle, Clyde (Melody) Slack; aunt, Zella Slack & Bunny; niece, Tanya (Steve) Fry; nephew, Jason (Melody) Newsom, and many cousins.

Graveside services will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, January 25, 2020 at South Webster Cemetery with John King officiating. Friends may call at Erwin-Dodson-Allen Funeral Home in Minford from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Friday. Online condolences may be sent www.edafh.com.