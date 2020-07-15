WEST PORTSMOUTH-Diana Parker, 69 of West Portsmouth died Saturday, July 11, 2020 at her home. She was born April 1, 1951 in Portsmouth to the late Stewart and Birdie Jenkins Parker. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Chris Purdy and a brother, Stewart "Sonny" Parker.

Diana is survived by 2 sons; Chad Purdy and Todd Purdy, a daughter, Stacy Purdy, 6 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren, a brother, Richard Parker, a sister, Lois Brannon, along with several nieces and nephews.

Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are under the direction of the Roger W. Davis Funeral Home in West Portsmouth. Condolences may be sent to www.rogerwdavisfuneralhome.com.