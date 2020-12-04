MINFORD – Diana Marie Robertson, 72, of Minford passed away Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at Rosemount Pavillion. Born March 8, 1948 in Portsmouth, a daughter of the late Herbert and Ada Mae Day Lykins, she was a homemaker and was of the United Baptist faith.

She is survived by one son, Bryan (Melissa) Robertson; three grandchildren, Melia Robertson, Ryan Peters, Shyann Robertson; four brothers, Lowell R. (Donna) Lykins, Delbert (Jewell) Lykins, Gary (Libby) Lykins, Donald (Sandy) Lykins, and one sister, Virginia F. Porter. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Larry Robertson, and one brother, Charles A. Lykins.

Graveside services will be conducted at 3:00 p.m. Saturday, December 5, 2020 at Germany Cemetery in Pike County. The family requests that no flowers be sent. Donations can be made to SOMC Hospice, 2201 25th Street, Portsmouth, Ohio 45662 in her name. Per CDC guidelines and governor recommendations, everyone is asked to wear a mask and practice proper social distancing procedures and guidelines. Arrangements are under the direction of Erwin-Dodson-Allen Funeral Home in Minford. Online condolences may be sent to www.edafh.com.