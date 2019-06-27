DIANE CRETSINGER

COLUMBUS — Diane Cretsinger age 52, Saturday, June 22, 2019 The Arthur G. James Cancer Hospital. Worked at Keurig Dr. Pepper for 32 years. Member of Daybreak Church, Etna, OH.

Survived by mother, Sharon Cretsinger; many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Preceded in death by father Donnie Gene Cretsinger and beloved pet dog Daisy. Diane's remains will be interred at the Harrison Township Cemetery in Scioto County, OH.

Diane's Mother would like to make improvements to the cemetery and requests donations for this purpose in lieu of flowers. Please send memorial contributions directly to Sharon Crestsinger. Arrangements by EVANS FUNERAL HOME 4171 E. Livingston Ave., Columbus, OH. www.evansfuneralhome.net