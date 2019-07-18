DIANE MARIE RIGONI

PORTSMOUTH — Diane Marie Rigoni, 65, of Portsmouth, OH passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 18, 2019 at her son's home in Fletcher, NC. Born January 6, 1954 in Dansville, NY, she was the daughter of the late Donald and Louise Speicher. She was an alumnus of Akron University in Akron, OH where she received her B.A. in Accounting. Of her many hobbies cross stitching was her favorite. She attended Our Lady of Sorrows in W. Portsmouth, OH and volunteered with the Volunteer Guild of S.O.M.C.

Surviving is her spouse of 46 years, Allan Paul Rigoni; sons, Jason A. Rigoni and his spouse, Judi, of Charleston, SC and Jamie P. Rigoni and her spouse, Laura, of Fletcher; brothers, Ron Speicher and his spouse, Cindy, of Pittsford, NY and Bob Speicher of Rochester, NY; and nine wonderful grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. Condolences may be made to the family at www.AshevilleMortuaryServices.com.