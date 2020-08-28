Doanld Prosch

PORTSMOUTH-DONALD J. PROSCH A life enormously well lived! Donald J. Prosch of Portsmouth passed away peacefully on August 27, 2020 at HillView Retirement Center. He was born in Portsmouth on August 6, 1923, to the late Marion W. and Ida A. Prosch. While still a young boy, his first job was gathering empty pop bottles at Selby Shoe Factory, and after graduation from PHS, Don went on to work full-time at Selby's. With the advent of World War II, Don enlisted in the US Army, serving with the 42nd Rainbow Infantry Division under General Patton in the European Campaign.

Don married his sweetheart, Beatrice Hall, on February 2, 1944, and they enjoyed 65 years of marriage before Bea's death in 2009. Don always remarked that the most important aspects of his life were Bea and his family. Don is survived by his three children, Jane Parker (Jerry), Dee Prosch (Gayle), and Sue Babcock (Joe). Don is also survived by seven grandchildren - Aaron and Adam Parker, Jay Prosch and Sara Coats, and Joe, Abby, and Taylor Babcock; they remember a Grandad who loved them dearly and enjoyed any activity with them whether it was playing ball, enjoying board games, or building sand castles on the beach. As each of them reached driving age, they fondly remember their Grandad providing specific driving tips. Don took tremendous joy in sharing special stories of his early life and WWII with his twelve great grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother, Dave Prosch.

Don was a member of the James Dickey Post 23 of the American Legion and was a life time member of the First United Methodist church, now Cornerstone UMC. Throughout his life, he served in various ministries of his beloved church, including Sunday School Superintendent and Sunday School teacher of the Companions Class for 42 years. Don spent the majority of his employment at Goodyear Atomic Corporation where he enjoyed the friendship of many colleagues. A beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather, and a member of the Greatest Generation, Don's life and legacy remain in the hearts of those who loved and knew him.

Because of the difficulty of gathering during the COVID pandemic, a celebration of Don's life will be held during happier times. The family will hold a private graveside service. Arrangements are under the direction of the F.C. Daehler Mortuary. www.fcdaehlermortuary.com