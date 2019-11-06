Dodie Smith

WHEELERSBURG — Dora Jean Smith,72, of Wheelersburg, died Saturday, November 2, 2019, at the Best Care Convalescent Center in Wheelersburg. Born on October 24, 1947, she was a daughter of the late Charles E. and Deloris Wright Rose and formerly worked at Midland Grocery.

Dodie was a1966 graduate of East High School, 1968 graduate of Portsmouth Business College and loved listening to her music.

Surviving are her husband, Johnnie Smith, a daughter, Michelle (Mark) Smith of Portsmouth, a brother, Charles "Chuck" (Teresa) Rose of New Boston; two grandchildren, Ashley Rose Smith and John Nathan Smith, two nephews and one niece and six great-nieces and great-nephews.

A service will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 9th, at the BRANT FUNERAL HOME IN SCIOTOVILLE with Marc Carpenter officiating.

The Smith family will receive family and friends at BRANT'S after 2:00 p.m. on Saturday.

