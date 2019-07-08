DOLORES J. LIGHTNER

WHEELERSBURG — Dolores Jean "Dodie" Lightner, 88, of Wheelersburg, passed away Saturday, July 6, 2019, at the SOMC Hospice Center. She was born August 1, 1930 in Portsmouth, a daughter of the late George Moses and Lockie Mae Berry Arms. Dolores attended the Dogwood Chapel Church of Christ in Christian Union and she had retired from the former Kobacker Department Store.

She married her husband, Earl Kelly Lightner in Independence, KY on January 27, 1965. He preceded her in death June 9, 1983.

Surviving is her sister, Janice Virginia Tomlin of Wheelersburg and five nephews. Also preceding her in death were two brothers, Paul Moses Arms and John Walter Arms; and one sister, Lenore Allene Williams.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 A.M Friday, July 12, 2019 at the RALPH F. SCOTT FUNERAL HOME in Portsmouth with Pastor Adam Satterfield officiating. Interment will follow in the Memorial Burial Park. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Thursday from 6 to 8 P.M. and Friday from 10 A.M. until the funeral hour.

Memorial contributions may be sent to SOMC Hospice.

Online condolences may be shared with the family at RalphFScott.com.