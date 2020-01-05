PORTSMOUTH-Dolores Erwin Fultz Matheny, 94, passed away on January 4, 2020, at Hill View Retirement Center. Born on January 23, 1925, in Carter County, Kentucky, she was a daughter of the late Daisy Erwin Moore and John Moore. She and her late husband, George R. Matheny, lived in the Sciotoville and Wheelersburg areas for more than 60 years.

Dolores worked as a department manager and personnel director for the former S. S. Kresge Company for 50 plus years. After retiring, she became a volunteer at the Southern Ohio Medical Center, working mainly in the gift shop. Dolores attended New Boston Church of God, was a member of Wheelersburg Eastern Star and had an extensive collection of owls and beanie babies

Surviving are two sons, Gary Fultz of South Webster and Phillip Fultz of Wheelersburg; a daughter, Brenda Fultz Lace of Key Largo, Fla. seven grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren.

A service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, January 7th, at the BRANT FUNERAL HOME IN SCIOTOVILLE with Rev. Acy Gibson officiating. Interment will be in Memorial Burial Park.

The family will receive guests at Brant's from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Monday.

Condolences to www.brantfuneralservice.com.