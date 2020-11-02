WHEELERSBURG-Dolores Ann Wilson, 89, of Wheelersburg, Ohio went home to the waiting arms of Jesus on Friday, October 30, 2020. She died peacefully at Best Care nursing home. Dolores was born September 1, 1931 in Portsmouth, Ohio. She was preceded in death by her husband, Dennis Wilson, parents, Tex and Helen Pratt, brother, Larry Pratt and sister, Judy Ashcraft.

Dolores is survived by a son Curt (Lynn) Webb and daughter Kathy (Dean) Bussa of Wheelersburg, stepson Stuart (Susan) Wilson of Everett, Washington and stepdaughter Brigitte Wilson of Cortez, Colorado. Also surviving are her grandchildren Erik (Farryn) Bussa, Erin (Josh) Whitley, Amber (Eric) Rush, Chris (Jenna) Webb, Dr. Kaci Webb, Maggie, Sam and Gabe Wilson and Andrew, Brandon, Brad Spencer and Chase. Great-grandkids Annabelle, Bennett, Judah, Samson, Elliana, Silas, Lincoln, Isla, Clara, Diego, Logan, Carson, Ryder and Braelyn.

Dolores attended Portsmouth High School and retired from Sears in Portsmouth. She enjoyed traveling west to visit family, attending Johnny Mathis concerts, playing canasta and taking walks. She enjoyed watching the Chicago Cubs, Cincinnati Reds and anything Ohio State. Picnics at the Greenup Dam were a staple of her summers. She attended church at Wheelersburg First Church of Christ and was active in their women's group for many years. She followed her grandkids around wherever their activities took them. From the little league fields, to football games, track meets and everything in between, she was around Wheelersburg sporting events for over 40 years.

A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at Harrison-Pyles Funeral Home in Wheelersburg. The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until the funeral hour on Tuesday. Interment will follow in Memorial Burial Park. Condolences to the family may be made at www.harrison-pyles.com.