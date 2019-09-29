LEXINGTON — Donald E. Bainer, 85, passed away while surrounded by his family on Monday, September 23, 2019. Donald was born July 9, 1934 to the late Richard and Emma (Cottle) Bainer in Portsmouth, Ohio. Donald was wed to Dolores Phillips in 1954 and together they celebrated 52 years of marriage until her passing in 2007. He attended Porter Memorial Baptist Church in Lexington. For many years, he enjoyed golfing, playing cards at the local Senior Activity Center, and bowling. As an accomplished bowler, he played in multiple bowling leagues through the years. He was also a fan of the Cincinnati Reds and Kentucky Wildcats. He retired from Island Creek Coal Company after 30 years of service.

Donald is survived by his sons, Steven L. Bainer and Scott (Veronica) Bainer; daughter, Debra Jean Clark; grandchildren, Stephanie Moore, Justin Clark, Lauren Jack, as well as Kassandra, Nicholas, Samantha, and Zachary Bainer; great-grandchildren, Evan, Colin, Jonah, Nora, and Makenna, sister, Carol Sue McCain and brother-in-law Jerry Lee Phillips. In addition to his parents and loving wife, Dolores, Donald was preceded in death by his son, Richard Alan Bainer.

Funeral services were held at Milward - Southland located at 391 Southland Drive, Lexington, KY on Saturday, September 28th at 11:00 am. Entombment followed the service in Blue Grass Memorial Gardens. In honor of his legacy, the family of Mr. Bainer would like memorial donations directed to the . To share a remembrance of Donald or offer condolences to his family, please visit www.milwardfuneral.com