DONALD GENE BOYLE

PORTSMOUTH — Donald Gene Boyle, former resident of Portsmouth, OH passed away after a long illness. He served in the US Navy from 1952 – 1954. He was a former employee of the Portsmouth Times, Portsmouth Police and Fire departments and IBEW Local 16. He was a member of the American Legion Post 23, Portsmouth Masonic Lodge, Cincinnati Scottish Rite, Portsmouth Motorcycle Club and the Church of Christ. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Jeanette, step-son Gregg (Dena) Richie of WA, daughter, JD (Eric) Slagle of AL, son, Rob (Cindy) Boyle of OH, a sister, Joyce Baldridge of Columbus, OH, six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles R. and Helen D. Boyle, his brother Pete Boyle and his wife, Betty.