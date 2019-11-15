JACKSONVILLE — Donald E. Brooks, 90, currently of Jacksonville, FL and formerly of McDermott, Ohio died peacefully at Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville Friday Nov. 8, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Don served as a Staff Sergeant in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War.

Don is survived by his loving wife, Wilma J. (Montavon) Brooks of Jacksonville, Fl., step-brother, Estle Stall, daughters, Donna K. Roberts of Jacksonville, FL, Debra A. Knapp of Jacksonville, FL and Dinah L. (Lee)Strayer of Pittsburgh, PA and son , David J.(Lori) Brooks of Cincinnati, OH and adopted son, Chad Miller, of CA. Grandchildren include Shadd Roberts, Whitney Walton, Mason Knapp, Dane Brooks, Brooke Knapp, Kaylee Musselwhite and Spencer Strayer. Step-grandchildren include Bob Knapp, Jessica Knapp, Colleen Driscoll and April Sparks. Great grandchildren Brantley Musselwhite, Roman Walton and Wynne Walton. Step -great grandchildren Leah Newton, Reagan, Reese and Heston Sparks. Luna and Robert Knapp.

Don was preceded in death by his parents Carl Brooks and Nellie Daughtery, step -mother, Edrie Brooks, brother, Carl Brooks, sister, Delores Woods, son, Donnie Brooks, grandson, Christopher Roberts and son-in-law, James Roberts.

Don drove a Greyhound bus for 33 years . He was so proud to serve the public and give them the opportunity to have a safe means of transportation and see the world. His accomplishments also include driving for the Jax Jaguars and being a loyal member of the Lion's Club.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Holy Trinity Catholic Church Pond Creek at 11 a.m. Saturday November 23, 2019 with Rev. Nicolas Droll officiating. Family will receive visitors Friday, November 22, 2019 from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Melcher Hammer Funeral Home Portsmouth and again, one hour before the service on Saturday, at the church. Burial will follow at Garvin Cemetery with a lunch for friends and family following at Holy Trinity Hall on route 73.