WHEELERSBURG —Donald C. Brown, Sr., Age 93, of Wheelersburg, went to be with the Lord on Friday, April 5, 2019, at Sanctuary of the Ohio Valley in Ironton. He was born in Lyra on May 31, 1925, to George and Carrie (Andre) Brown. Donald joined the Army his senior year in high school and served three years in the South Pacific, earning two Bronze Stars and a Purple Heart. He came home and started the Marquette Cement Plant in Lawrence County where he worked for 34 years as a controller until his retirement. He attended Antioch Free Will Baptist Church, served as trustee for 16 years for Vernon Township, was a member of the DAV, the VFW, and was a committeeman for 50 years for the Democratic party.

He is survived by his wife, Darlene (Cook) Brown; son, John (Janet) Brown of Wheelersburg; three grandchildren, Kimberly Brown, Angela Chambers, Heather Slaton; four great-grandchildren, Trinity and Tristan Chambers, Ben and Cameron Slaton; four sisters, Mary Bocook, Freda Bocook, Georgia Hall, and Bonnie Clark, all of Wheelersburg. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Donald Clifford Brown, Jr.; granddaughter, Hollie Marciniak; four sisters, Norma Jean Brown in infancy, Jane Felty, Wilma Thompson, Shirley Ebmeier.

Funeral services will be 1:00 p.m. Friday, April 12, 2019, at D.W. SWICK-NELSON FUNERAL HOME in Wheelersburg with Pastor Rick Henderson officiating. Interment will follow at Vernon Cemetery with James Dickey Post #23, American Legion providing military honors. Friends may call Thursday from 6 – 8 p.m. and Friday one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Heartland Hospice. The family gives special thanks to The Sanctuary of the Ohio Valley in Ironton for the great care they gave Donald. Fond memories and expressions of condolence may be shared at www.DWSwickNelsonFuneralHome.com.