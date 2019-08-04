DONALD W. BROWN

PORTSMOUTH —Donald Wayne Brown, 84, of Portsmouth, passed away Saturday, August 3, 2019, at Rosemount Pavilion. He was born Dec. 17, 1934 in Maysville, KY to the late Clarence Elwood and Edith Clara Polley Brown. Don was a 17 year veteran of the Portsmouth Police Department, 10 year veteran of the Scioto County Sheriff's Department, owner of the former Plant Protection Co., K9 Security Co. and the former Southern Fever Lounge.

Donald was preceded in death Dec.18, 2006 by his wife Patricia Ruth Sexton Brown whom he married in Portsmouth July 9, 1954. He is survived by two sons; Gregory A. (Billie Jo) Brown of Mt.Vernon, OH and Timothy W. (Mary Louise) Brown of Wheelersburg; two daughters, Cheryl Lynn Brown of Wheelersburg and Kathryn N. Brown of Minford and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Private graveside services will be held in Greenlawn Cemetery at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Ralph F. Scott Funeral Home in Portsmouth.

Online condolences may be sent to RalphFScott.com.