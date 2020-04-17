CIRCLEVILLE-Donald E. Bussa, 87, of Circleville passed away April 15, 2020. He was born on July 9, 1932 in Scioto County to W. Chester and Minnie (Welch) Bussa. Donald was an USAF Veteran and retired from Detroit Steel. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by brothers William Jr. and Larry Bussa and by sister Doris Born. Donald is survived by his wife Geneva (Brown) Bussa, son Robert (Barbara) Bussa, daughter Barbara (Dan) Price, grandchildren Jennifer, Emily, Jonathan and Sophie, two great grandsons and by sister Pat (Dale) Humphrey. Private graveside services will be held at Clabboard Cemetery, Wheelersburg, Ohio. Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com