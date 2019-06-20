DONALD RAY CHAMBERLIN

WHEELERSBURG — Donald Ray Chamberlin, 69, passed away Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at SOMC in Portsmouth, Ohio. Donald was born March 6, 1950 in Nelsonville, Ohio to the late Oliver Wyatt and Lima Garnet Coriell Chamberlin. Donald was a high school graduate and worked as a boilermaker and was a member of Boilermakers Local 105. He was a Marine veteran of the Vietnam Era and he was of Baptist faith.

In addition to his parents Donald was preceded in death by a son, Eric Wyatt Chamberlin and three brothers, Blaine, Mike and Jeff. Surviving Donald is his wife, Doris Jean Weaver Chamberlin whom he married November 13, 1982 in Haverhill, Ohio; a son, Dustin Falls; two brothers, Pat and Danny Chamberlin; two sisters, Judy Turner and Debbie Rase and four grandchildren, Wyatt, Hannah, Hailey and Abby.

Services will be 1:00 pm Monday, June 24, 2019 at Harrison-Pyles Funeral Home in Wheelersburg with Pastor Zack Evans officiating. Interment will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at the funeral home 11:00 am until the 1:00 pm service on Monday. Condolences may be made to the family at www.harrison-pyles.com.