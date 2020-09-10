1/2
Donald Chick
CAPE CORAL, FL-Donald Eugene Chick 88 years old died July 25 of Covid 19 in Cape Coral Florida, where he spent his retirement years. Born May 7, 1932, he was originally from Scioto County and graduated from Wheelersburg High School. He was married to Shirley McHenry for 68 years who survives him. Also surviving are daughter Catherine of Florida, son Phillip of California, son Michael of South Carolina and son Patrick of Florida. He also leaves numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren and one great great grandchild. Donald was a very proud American and very proud to have served in the Marine Corps during the Korean War. He retired after forty years as manager of Montgomery Wards. He loved the Lord and loved his family. He will truly be missed.



Published in The Daily Times from Sep. 10 to Sep. 11, 2020.
